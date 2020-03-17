Kevin Durant Tests Positive For Coronavirus
KD and 3 other Nets players tested positive
March 17, 2020
Former Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this."— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020
He is among four Brooklyn Nets players to test positive and joins other NBA players including Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert & Donovan Mitchell who tested positive last week. The NBA season was suspended after Gobert's positive test.
Durant has reportedly not experienced any symptoms yet, but is warning people to quarantine.