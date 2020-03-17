Kevin Durant Tests Positive For Coronavirus

KD and 3 other Nets players tested positive

March 17, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Kevin Durant

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Categories: 
Sports

Former Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

He is among four Brooklyn Nets players to test positive and joins other NBA players including Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert & Donovan Mitchell who tested positive last week. The NBA season was suspended after Gobert's positive test.

Durant has reportedly not experienced any symptoms yet, but is warning people to quarantine.

Tags: 
Kevin Durant
Coronavirus