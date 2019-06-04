Kevin Durant OUT And Klay Thompson Questionable For Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

June 4, 2019
Dallas
Dallas
Kevin Durant

(AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Categories: 
Sports

After straining his calf on May 8th against Houston, Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant will remain sidelined for game 3 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena on Wednesday. Klay Thompson, who pulled his hamstring in game 2 will be questionable to play Wednesday. Kevon Looney will be out for the remainder of the series with a collarbone fracture.

Durant will practice in some capacity on Tuesday, which does allow some hope that he could be available for Friday's game 4.

Thompson has ensured Coach Steve Kerr that he'll be able to play on Wednesday, but that will be up to the team's medical staff.

The series is currently tied 1-1 with the next two games happening at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Tags: 
Kevin Durant
Klay Thompson
Golden State Warriors