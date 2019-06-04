Kevin Durant OUT And Klay Thompson Questionable For Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

After straining his calf on May 8th against Houston, Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant will remain sidelined for game 3 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena on Wednesday. Klay Thompson, who pulled his hamstring in game 2 will be questionable to play Wednesday. Kevon Looney will be out for the remainder of the series with a collarbone fracture.

Kevin Durant will not play in Game 3. "He's ramping up his exercise routines," Steve Kerr said. Klay Thompson is questionable. Andre Iguodala is good to go. Kevon Looney out for the series. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 4, 2019

Durant will practice in some capacity on Tuesday, which does allow some hope that he could be available for Friday's game 4.

Steve Kerr said Kevin Durant will get on the floor at the practice facility later today for some increased individual work. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 4, 2019

Thompson has ensured Coach Steve Kerr that he'll be able to play on Wednesday, but that will be up to the team's medical staff.

The series is currently tied 1-1 with the next two games happening at Oracle Arena in Oakland.