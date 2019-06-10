Kevin Durant Expected To Play In Game 5 Of The NBA Finals
After returning to practice Sunday and trending towards a return Monday morning, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has said that Golden State Warriors all-star & two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant plans to return Monday night for Game 5.
Golden State's Kevin Durant plans to play in Game 5 tonight, league source tells ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2019
Durant's return will be a needed boost for a Warriors team on the verge of elimination and needing three straight wins to capture their third consecutive NBA championship.
If the Warriors can win game 5 on Monday the series will shift back to Oakland for game 6 in what would be the final game at Oracle Arena.
As far as Durant's availability in his first game back since May 8th, he's expected to be a "full-go" tonight.
Though the Warriors are saying Kevin Durant (calf) is ‘a game-time decision’ for Game 5 Monday night, he’s expected to be a full go, according to multiple league sources.— Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) June 10, 2019