Keanu Reeves, Ali Wong Filming Movie In San Francisco This Week

July 16, 2018
(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

An upcoming Netflix comedy is currently filming in San Francisco until July 26. "Always Be My Maybe" stars SF's own Ali Wong as well as Keanu Reeves, Randall Park, the Bay's own Lyrics Born and more.

The film due out in 2019 focuses on Wong & Park who play childhood sweethearts who reconnect 15 years later. Wong plays a celebrity chef, while Park portrays a struggling musician who still lives at home with his parents.

Filimg has begun and will continue at places like Golden Gate Park, Contemporary Jewish Museum, Chinatown, the Palace of Fine Arts, Haight St. & more.

Always Be My Maybe
Netflix