Keanu Reeves, Ali Wong Filming Movie In San Francisco This Week

An upcoming Netflix comedy is currently filming in San Francisco until July 26. "Always Be My Maybe" stars SF's own Ali Wong as well as Keanu Reeves, Randall Park, the Bay's own Lyrics Born and more.

We got a letter in the mail about Netflix shooting a new movie --️ on our block this weekend. Very cool to see the size of the production in person. This is the movie -> https://t.co/1sS4fSMOxQ — George Williams (@gwilliamz) July 16, 2018

The film due out in 2019 focuses on Wong & Park who play childhood sweethearts who reconnect 15 years later. Wong plays a celebrity chef, while Park portrays a struggling musician who still lives at home with his parents.

Ali Wong and Randall Park are starring in a Netflix rom-com https://t.co/80VCvmakE1 pic.twitter.com/MKm8xk0S4a — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) August 15, 2017

Filimg has begun and will continue at places like Golden Gate Park, Contemporary Jewish Museum, Chinatown, the Palace of Fine Arts, Haight St. & more.