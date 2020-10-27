Kazakhstan adopts 'Borat'-inspired tourism slogan, "Very Nice"

The central Asian country of Kazakhstan is back in the news thanks to Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat character. 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' came out last week and the country has taken a different approach to the character who calls the nation home this time around. In 2006 the nation threatened to sue Cohen over his portrayal of Kazakhstan, but in 2020 they're embracing the notoriety by adopting Borat's catchphrase "Very Nice" as their official tourism slogan. It's an even more surprising twist after more than 100,000 people in Kazakhstan called for the film's cancellation after the first trailer was released.

Their tourism board has released several short videos showcasing the country's scenery, food, and more, which they admit is "very nice". They also want to note that they're people are some of the nicest in the world.