Kaskade to play 3 drive-in shows at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in November
Nov. 12 - 14
October 15, 2020
The Bay Area drive-in EDM show schedule is filling up this fall with concerts coming up with Major Lazer (Burlingame), Gareth Emery (San Jose), Adventure Club (Pleasanton) and now Kaskade is set to play three shows at the Alameda County Fairgrounds on Roadtrip Tour November 12th-14th.
I’m moving the show from the safety of your living room to the (still safe) (way more fun) drive-in!✨✨ Sign up at KaskadeMusic.com ((link in bio)) to have early access to tickets. Grab your air freshener and call your bubble, it is time to get together again!
Tickets went on sale on Thursday and sold out quickly.
Get more info on the shows here. Find info on other Bay Area EDM drive-in shows here.