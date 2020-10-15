Kaskade to play 3 drive-in shows at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in November

The Bay Area drive-in EDM show schedule is filling up this fall with concerts coming up with Major Lazer (Burlingame), Gareth Emery (San Jose), Adventure Club (Pleasanton) and now Kaskade is set to play three shows at the Alameda County Fairgrounds on Roadtrip Tour November 12th-14th.

Tickets went on sale on Thursday and sold out quickly.

Get more info on the shows here. Find info on other Bay Area EDM drive-in shows here.