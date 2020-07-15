Kanye West Reportedly Ending 2020 Presidential Run

The same day it was reported that Kanye West was polling at 2% with voters for the upcoming presidential election, his adviser Steve Kramer, has said that in regards to the rapper's 2020 run: "he's out".

A member of @KanyeWest’s campaign says that he’s dropping out of the 2020 presidential race https://t.co/uowlu3QuLu — altpress (@AltPress) July 14, 2020

Kramer spoke with New York Magazine's The Intelligencer and said he and his staff were working dilligently to get Kanye on ballots in Florida & South Carolina before getting word that he was bowing out of the race.

Kanye's team had been working over the weekend to make getting him on the ballot a reality by gathering over 100,000 signatures & dealing with the legal side of things before pulling the plug.

The rapper posted a video showing himself registering to vote just after Kramer had spoken with the outlet and he has yet to make a formal announcement in regards to dropping out of the race.