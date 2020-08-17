Kanye West Proposes Christian Version Of TikTok: Jesus Tok

August 17, 2020
It's been quite the summer for Kanye West as he's claimed to be making a run for president and has returned to tweeting...a lot. On Monday the rapper gave his thoughts on the app TikTok, which president Trump has threatened to ban in the U.S. for its connections to China. Kanye, who has notably taken a more religious turn with his music and his Sunday Service performances, doesn't like the content he's seen, but thinks the technology is great.

Kanye wants to call it Jesus Tok and is looking to collaborate with the app to create a version that's safe for young choldren & the world.

As of August 15th, Trump had set a 90 day deadline for China's ByteDance to sell TikTok as Microsoft looks to purchase it.

