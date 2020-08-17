Kanye West Proposes Christian Version Of TikTok: Jesus Tok

It's been quite the summer for Kanye West as he's claimed to be making a run for president and has returned to tweeting...a lot. On Monday the rapper gave his thoughts on the app TikTok, which president Trump has threatened to ban in the U.S. for its connections to China. Kanye, who has notably taken a more religious turn with his music and his Sunday Service performances, doesn't like the content he's seen, but thinks the technology is great.

A VISION JUST CAME TO ME... JESUS TOK I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

Kanye wants to call it Jesus Tok and is looking to collaborate with the app to create a version that's safe for young choldren & the world.

WE PRAY WE CAN COLLABORATE WITH TIK TOK TO MAKE A CHRISTIAN MONITORED VERSION THAT FEELS SAFE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN AND THE WORLD IN JESUS NAME AMEN — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

As of August 15th, Trump had set a 90 day deadline for China's ByteDance to sell TikTok as Microsoft looks to purchase it.