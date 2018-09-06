Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance In San Francisco Wednesday Night

During last night's Teyana Taylor show at San Francisco's Regency Ballroom Kanye West made a surprise appearance alongside his collaborator and friend.

Shedding thug tears !! @TEYANATAYLOR just brought out @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/8bhob7178A — B i a n c a LLF--♌️ (@its_BiancaK) September 6, 2018

Kanye joined her to perform their track "Hurry" & stuck around on stage for the remainder of the performance and had himself a good time.

He seems to be a big fan of the city as he's previously opened a pop-up shop here for his shoes & famously proposed to his wife, Kim Kardashian, at AT&T Park.