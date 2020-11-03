Kanye West accepts defeat in 2020 election; leaves door open for 2024

"Welp" - Kanye West

November 3, 2020
After declaring that he'd be running for president back the 4th of July and urging people to write his name on the ballot in 2020, Kanye West has conceded in the election.

However, he hinted at running again in 2024.

West did receive thousands of votes in this year's election.

