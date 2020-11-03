Kanye West accepts defeat in 2020 election; leaves door open for 2024
"Welp" - Kanye West
After declaring that he'd be running for president back the 4th of July and urging people to write his name on the ballot in 2020, Kanye West has conceded in the election.
BREAKING: Kanye West concedes 2020 presidential election https://t.co/dqRb5JPxwa pic.twitter.com/Xp9m24bpdO— Consequence of Sound (@consequence) November 4, 2020
However, he hinted at running again in 2024.
WELP KANYE 2024 -- pic.twitter.com/tJOZcxdArb— ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2020
West did receive thousands of votes in this year's election.
but on a real note, if you voted for Kanye West like what tf is wrong with you... these votes could have went to Biden..— KELBABY (@ColeKelby) November 4, 2020
Currently these are actual votes by state for Kanye....
Colorado - 4,137
Oklahoma - 3,777
Arkansas - 1,663
Kentucky - 5,814 pic.twitter.com/Wq6qrl1Lmo
At least 50,000 Americans voted for Kanye West.— US Politics Polls (@USPoliticsPoll) November 4, 2020
Reconsidering voting rights.