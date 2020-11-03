Kanye West accepts defeat in 2020 election; leaves door open for 2024

After declaring that he'd be running for president back the 4th of July and urging people to write his name on the ballot in 2020, Kanye West has conceded in the election.

BREAKING: Kanye West concedes 2020 presidential election https://t.co/dqRb5JPxwa pic.twitter.com/Xp9m24bpdO — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) November 4, 2020

However, he hinted at running again in 2024.

West did receive thousands of votes in this year's election.

but on a real note, if you voted for Kanye West like what tf is wrong with you... these votes could have went to Biden..



Currently these are actual votes by state for Kanye....

Colorado - 4,137

Oklahoma - 3,777

Arkansas - 1,663

Kentucky - 5,814 pic.twitter.com/Wq6qrl1Lmo — KELBABY (@ColeKelby) November 4, 2020