Kanye West Announces 2020 Presidential Run With Support From Elon Musk

After years of speculation that Kanye West would make some sort of presidential run, the rapper tweeted on Saturday (July 4th) that he would be running for President...this year.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ----! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

This comes days after the rapper released a new single with Travis Scott ("Wash Us In Blood") and was featured on a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign & Skrillex ("Ego Death").

Tesla co-founder and friend of Kanye's, Elon Musk, tweeted his support.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

As of June Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson had the highest odds of anyone not named Donald Trump, or Joe Biden to win the 2020 election.