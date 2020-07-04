Kanye West Announces 2020 Presidential Run With Support From Elon Musk

The rapper announced on the 4th of July

July 4, 2020
After years of speculation that Kanye West would make some sort of presidential run, the rapper tweeted on Saturday (July 4th) that he would be running for President...this year.

This comes days after the rapper released a new single with Travis Scott ("Wash Us In Blood") and was featured on a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign & Skrillex ("Ego Death").

Tesla co-founder and friend of Kanye's, Elon Musk, tweeted his support.

As of June Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson had the highest odds of anyone not named Donald Trump, or Joe Biden to win the 2020 election.

