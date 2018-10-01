Justin Timberlake, Kanye West, And Childish Gambino Rumored As Coachella 2019 Headliners

After last year's set of Top 40 & hip-hop-friendly headliners it seems Coachella might be sticking to that formula for 2019's festival. HITS Daily Double is reporting that informed sources have said Childish Gambino, Justin Timberlake, and Kanye West will headline the southern California festival next spring.

Last year's lineup notably not only lacked a rock/alternative headliner, but featured only solo headliners. If this rumor is true we'll see much of the same in 2019. Per the report Childish Gambino would headline Friday night, Justin Timberlake would headline Saturday night & Kanye West would close out the festival on Sunday night.

The lineup likely will not be released until the first week of January, so there's still plenty of time for speculation, but for now this seems like a likely set of headliners. We'll keep you updated.

For more head to Stereogum.