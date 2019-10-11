Joywave's Daniel Armbruster Chats With Dallas
October 11, 2019
Before playing The Greek Theatre in Berkeley with Bastille, Daniel Armbruster from Joywave dropped by to chat with Dallas about the nightly battles on tour between the bands, Buffalo Bills fans, their upcoming album & more.
