Josh Homme Is Working On Something With Dave Grohl And ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons

Per an interview with eonmusic ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons revealed that he's been in the studio with Queens of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme & Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl in the last month.

What were they working on exactly? It seems it was new Queens of the Stone Age music in some form for Josh Homme's 'Desert Sessions'.

Gibbons mentioned that what they worked on is complete and that it'll likely be out before Halloween. It would mark the first 'Desert Sessions' release for Homme since 2003.

