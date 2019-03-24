Jordan Peele's 'Us' Sets Box Office Records And Scares People Away From The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

March 24, 2019
Jordan Peele's follow-up to the Acamedy-Award winning horror 'Get Out' has more than doubled the opening weeken of its predecessor and has set several new box office records. The $70-million opening for 'Us' is the highest opening for an original R-rated film, ever. It also set the record for the highest-grossing opening for an original live-action film released in March. Only 2017's 'It' & 2018's 'Halloween' had better openings for horror films.

As for the film's Bay Area ties, it's set in Santa Cruz and based on reaction so far, it might be scaring people away from visiting the beachfront city.

Meanwhile, we're waiting on the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk to unveil their 2019 Movies on the Beach & Bands on the Beach lineups...we'll see you there this summer, right?

 

