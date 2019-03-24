Jordan Peele's 'Us' Sets Box Office Records And Scares People Away From The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Jordan Peele's follow-up to the Acamedy-Award winning horror 'Get Out' has more than doubled the opening weeken of its predecessor and has set several new box office records. The $70-million opening for 'Us' is the highest opening for an original R-rated film, ever. It also set the record for the highest-grossing opening for an original live-action film released in March. Only 2017's 'It' & 2018's 'Halloween' had better openings for horror films.

#UsMovie dominates the box office with a record-shattering $70M weekend. https://t.co/rsXnr8sQhn — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) March 24, 2019

As for the film's Bay Area ties, it's set in Santa Cruz and based on reaction so far, it might be scaring people away from visiting the beachfront city.

After watching #US, im definitely not going back to Santa Cruz — QuarterShots (@shihwesley) March 22, 2019

Never going back to Santa Cruz again #US — AB11 (@AB1198465281) March 24, 2019

Us is brilliant and the worst advertisement for the Santa Cruz boardwalk imaginable. — Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) March 24, 2019

Us made me afraid of the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk — Alondra A (@cinnamonqueen__) March 23, 2019

Meanwhile, we're waiting on the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk to unveil their 2019 Movies on the Beach & Bands on the Beach lineups...we'll see you there this summer, right?

Us was so good, but now i never want to go back to the Santa Cruz boardwalk — regan slatic (@reganslatic) March 24, 2019