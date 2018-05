'Get Out' director Jordan Peele has unveiled his next project, a film coming in March 2019 called 'Us'.

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Winston Duke ('Black Panther'), Lupita Nyong’o ('12 Years A Slave,' 'Black Panther') and Elisabeth Moss ('Handmaid's Tale') are in talks to star in the film.

Peele is directing the script his own script once again & the release date for 'Us' is March 15, 2019.