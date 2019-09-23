Jonah Hill Reportedly In Talks To Play A Batman Villain

The upcoming 'Batman' film will star Robert Pattinson & be directed by Matt Reeves. Now we also know that Jeffrey Wright is likely to play Commissioner Gordon & Jonah Hill is in talks to play the film's villain, per Deadline.

Jonah Hill is in talks to star in the upcoming #Batman movie alongside Robert Pattinson https://t.co/nqLoZPWNlg pic.twitter.com/k5RaXCD8CE — Variety (@Variety) September 23, 2019

The Hollywood Reporter says that Hill is most likely to be portraying The Riddler or the Penguin. Previous comedic actors who've played those roles include Danny deVito as the Penguin in 1992 and Jim Carrey as The Riddler in 1995.

The upcoming Batman film will be out in June 2021 and will be the first of a new trilogy of films starring Pattinson as the caped crusader.