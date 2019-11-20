'Joker' Sequel Not Yet Confirmed, Despite Reports

The Hollywood Reporter made it public that a sequel to this year's massively successful 'Joker' film is in the works from Joaquin Phoenix & director Todd Phillipis.

Which DC villain origin story should #Joker director Todd Phillips mine next? https://t.co/aa58k47a73 pic.twitter.com/nKPcYTB7ap — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 20, 2019

THR reports that Phillips will return to direct with Scott Silver returning to write the follow-up to the film that has surpassed $1 billion at the box office.

While a sequel seems like a no-brainer, Deadline has refuted THR's report saying that no deals, or even negotiations have begun for another film.

EXCLUSIVE: #JokerMovie sequel news is mere click-bait. Insiders say Todd Phillips never pitched origin film series on other DC characters. Don't believe the hype just yet. https://t.co/vwhBEJkUVL — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 20, 2019

Meanwhile, DC has 'Aquaman,' 'Wonder Woman,' & 'Suicide Squad' sequels coming in the next few years as well as a Batman reboot with Robert Pattinson. We'll await further word on what's next for 'Joker'.