According to Forbes, 'Joker' is now the highest-grossing R-rated film of all-time. It has earned $785.5 million worldwide in its first 3 weeks, which puts it above 'Deadpool 2' ($785.05 million) & 'Deadpool' ($782 million).

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds reacted to 'Joker' taking the crown by congratulating the film on its R-rated box office dominance.

'Joker' is also the more profitable than any major comic book films due to its lower budget than those films.

Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal of the villain is not expected to crossover into the upcoming 'Batman' reboot starring Robert Pattinson.