'Joker' Earns Best Actor, Best Picture, Best Director And More Oscar Nominations
January 13, 2020
'Joker' leads Oscar nominations this year with 11 including Best Actor, Best Picture & Best Director. Here's who Joaquin Phoenix will be up against for best actor at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday February 9th:
Congratulations to the Leading Actor nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/juoOEIpG7X— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020
Phoenix took home the Golden Globe for his portrayal of the Joker and looks to best DiCaprio, Adam Driver and more at the Oscars.
Other films with a good amount of nominations include 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' & 'The Irishman'.
The full list of nominees can be found here.