'Joker' Earns Best Actor, Best Picture, Best Director And More Oscar Nominations

'Joker' leads Oscar nominations this year with 11 including Best Actor, Best Picture & Best Director. Here's who Joaquin Phoenix will be up against for best actor at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday February 9th:

Phoenix took home the Golden Globe for his portrayal of the Joker and looks to best DiCaprio, Adam Driver and more at the Oscars.

Other films with a good amount of nominations include 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' & 'The Irishman'.

The full list of nominees can be found here.