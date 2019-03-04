Johnny Depp And Alice Cooper's Hollywood Vampires To Play SF Show This May

Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, and Joe Perry (of Aerosmith) have announced a short tour in May for their band The Hollywood Vampires and they'll be playing The Warfield in San Francisco on Sunday May 12th.

Catch The Hollywood Vampires in your city this spring: https://t.co/coLGSysNcG pic.twitter.com/pe6utMV0Io — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) March 4, 2019

The band's first album came out in 2015 & they've been working on a follow-up likely coming this year. The touring lineup for The Hollywood Vampires will feature guitarist Tommy Henriksen (Alice Cooper), drummer Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper), bassist Chris Wyse (The Cult), and keyboardist Buck Johnson (Aerosmith).

Tickets for the show start at $69 on go on sale Friday March 8 at 10AM.