Johnnie Walker Launching A 'Game Of Thrones' Whisky - Called White Walker

We have to wait until the summer of 2019 for the eight & final season of 'Game of Thrones,' but if it's any consolation we don't have to wait much longer for a whisky inspired by the show. Johnnie Walker is creating a Scotch whisky called 'White Walker' & it will be released this fall.

Scotch is coming to the realm this Fall - White Walker by Johnnie Walker. @GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/x4Gg3P6d7f — Johnnie Walker (@JohnnieWalkerUS) May 3, 2018

The brand has promised further details on the 'GoT' collaboration soon.

When White Walker officially hits shelves we will let you know, until then just know that Scotch is Coming.

FYI, you can also get official 'Game of Thrones' wines that are made right here in Northern California.