'John Wick 3' Due Out May 2019

May 17, 2018
'John Wick 3' began filming in New York earlier this month & a release date of May 17, 2019 has been set for the action flick starring Keanu Reeves.

There's a few big-name action films we can expect next year:

The third installment in the series will find Wick fighting his way out of New York when a $14 million contract on his life makes him the target of the world's top assassins.

