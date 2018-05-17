'John Wick 3' Due Out May 2019
May 17, 2018
'John Wick 3' began filming in New York earlier this month & a release date of May 17, 2019 has been set for the action flick starring Keanu Reeves.
Be seeing you… 5.17.19. - #JohnWick3 pic.twitter.com/UN2US3UYnf— John Wick: Chapter 3 (@JohnWickMovie) May 17, 2018
There's a few big-name action films we can expect next year:
Glass— Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) May 9, 2018
Hellboy
Jordan Peele's Us
Dark Phoenix
Captain Marvel
Shazam
Avengers 4
Godzilla
Pet Semetary
John Wick Chapter 3
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Terminator
Bond 25
IT part 2
Wonder Woman 2
Star Wars Ep IX
2019 is going to be too legit!
The third installment in the series will find Wick fighting his way out of New York when a $14 million contract on his life makes him the target of the world's top assassins.