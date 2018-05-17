'John Wick 3' Due Out May 2019

'John Wick 3' began filming in New York earlier this month & a release date of May 17, 2019 has been set for the action flick starring Keanu Reeves.

There's a few big-name action films we can expect next year:

Glass

Hellboy

Jordan Peele's Us

Dark Phoenix

Captain Marvel

Shazam

Avengers 4

Godzilla

Pet Semetary

John Wick Chapter 3

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Terminator

Bond 25

IT part 2

Wonder Woman 2

Star Wars Ep IX



2019 is going to be too legit! — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) May 9, 2018

The third installment in the series will find Wick fighting his way out of New York when a $14 million contract on his life makes him the target of the world's top assassins.