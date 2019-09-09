John Oliver Announces Three New Years Shows In San Francisco

September 9, 2019
Comedian & host of HBO's 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' is coming to the Bay Area for three nights from December 31, 2019 - January 2, 2020 at the Masonic in San Francisco.

All three shows go on sale Friday (9/13) at 10 AM (PST). You can get yours here.

