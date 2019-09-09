John Oliver Announces Three New Years Shows In San Francisco

Comedian & host of HBO's 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' is coming to the Bay Area for three nights from December 31, 2019 - January 2, 2020 at the Masonic in San Francisco.

Just Announced: 3 nights with the incomparable JOHN OLIVER on December 31st, January 1st, & January 2nd! Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday at 10AM at https://t.co/U8x4xFrVCf. pic.twitter.com/47Z3e6rQD8 — The Masonic (@sfmasonic) September 9, 2019

All three shows go on sale Friday (9/13) at 10 AM (PST). You can get yours here.