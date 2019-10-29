John Cena Pledges $500k Donation To First Responders Battling California Wildfires

Ahead of the November 8th release of the film 'Playing With Fire,' which stars wrestler/actor John Cena as a firefighter, he has pledged $500k to first responders battling wildfires across California.

John Cena has pledged $500k to first responders fighting the California fires: "Please stay safe and you are our heroes." pic.twitter.com/eRlGL9M1cA — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) October 29, 2019

Cena noted that first responders are working around the clock & need our help. He then urged Paramount, who produced the new film, to select a charity that aids first responders.

I’m asking that today on #FirstRespondersDay we do everything we can to help those who risk their lives to protect us all. pic.twitter.com/aJOmO4hkCw — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 28, 2019

More PG&E shutoffs are expected this week around the Bay Area as the Kincade Fire rages in the north bay & fire dangers remain around the region.