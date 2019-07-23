Joe Keery Of 'Stranger Things' Drops New Psychedelic Indie Rock Song

July 23, 2019
You know him best as Steve Harrington on 'Stranger Things' and now Joe Keery wants you to know that he can do more than just fend off demogorgons, have great hair, and be really good at getting beaten up. The former member of indie rock outfit Post Animal, Keery has launched a new solo project called Djo & here's the debut single, "Roddy":

It's a dreamy, psychedelic indie rock track that's received comparisons to Tame Impala & Julian Casablancas' band The Voidz.

Keery, of course, isn't the only 'Stranger Things' castmember with a band as Finn Wolfhard (Mike) fronts Calpurnia & Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) has a band called Work In Progress.

 

Meanwhile, as far as the show goes, signs are pointing to season 4 filming starting this October, which is good news for those of us who can't wait to see what happens next.

