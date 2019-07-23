Joe Keery Of 'Stranger Things' Drops New Psychedelic Indie Rock Song

You know him best as Steve Harrington on 'Stranger Things' and now Joe Keery wants you to know that he can do more than just fend off demogorgons, have great hair, and be really good at getting beaten up. The former member of indie rock outfit Post Animal, Keery has launched a new solo project called Djo & here's the debut single, "Roddy":

Video of Roddy

It's a dreamy, psychedelic indie rock track that's received comparisons to Tame Impala & Julian Casablancas' band The Voidz.

Keery, of course, isn't the only 'Stranger Things' castmember with a band as Finn Wolfhard (Mike) fronts Calpurnia & Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) has a band called Work In Progress.

Video of Calpurnia - Cell (Official Video)

Meanwhile, as far as the show goes, signs are pointing to season 4 filming starting this October, which is good news for those of us who can't wait to see what happens next.