Job Opening For Innkeepers Has You Live On An Island In The Bay For $130k A Year
A ligthhouse turned bed & breakfast sits north of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge and as of April of this year the job of operating the inn will be open and could earn you (and a partner) $130k/year, or perhaps more.
East Brother Light Station can be accessed via ferry and the five-room inn is open four days a week with the island also often being used for special events on the other days. Applicants should be couples & at least one of you needs to have a Coast Guard commercial boat operator's license. You will need to provide ferry service for guests and culinary expertise is a major plus.
The $130k/year figure comes from Richmond mayor Tom Butt who said the recent innkeepers earned that much between the two of them & that there's potential to earn more than that. You can download the application here.