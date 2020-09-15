Joaquin Phoenix Reportedly Being Offered $50 Million For Two More 'Joker' Films

Mirror is reporting that film insdutry insiders have divulged that Warner Bros. is offering up $50 million to Joaquin Phoenix to reprise his Joker role for two more films with director Todd Phillips and producer Bradley Cooper back at the helm.

'Joker' became the first R-rated film to gross over $1 billion and it makes sense that Warner Bros. would be looking to make more films in the franchise. The report also suggests that the sequel would likely be out in 2022 with the third film in the triolgy arriving in 2024.

Supposedly things are in motion and scripts are being written it just all comes down to Phoenix agreeing to return.