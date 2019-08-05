Jimmy Eat World Drummer Calls Third Eye Blind's Stephan Jenkins A "F***ing Creepy D-Bag" Moments After Their Tour Together Ends

Third Eye Blind And Jimmy Eat World kicked-off the 2019 'Summer Gods' tour back in Mid-June and it came to an end Sunday night August 3rd in Irvine, CA. Moments after the tour ended Jimmy Eat World drummer, Zach Lind, immediately fired off a tweet about Third Eye Blind singer Stephan Jenkins that he'd no doubt been waiting for a while to post.

Stephan Jenkins is such a fucking creepy douchebag.



(I feel so much better now) — Zach Lind (@zlind76) August 4, 2019

Lind continued with a backstage instructional post that showed the members of Third Eye Blind and a warning to not ask for their laminates because they would be the only ones not wearing any.

Lind also stated that his assessment of Jenkins was "extravagantly generous".

I genuinely feel bad for anyone stepping in to defend this dude when they have no idea what they’re defending. My assessment of the man here is extravagantly generous. — Zach Lind (@zlind76) August 4, 2019

However, Lind had nothing but nice things to say about the tour's opener, Ra Ra Riot.

The tour hit the Bill Graham Civic in San Francisco back on June 15th & it seems to safe to say that we won't see the Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World performing together again anytime soon.