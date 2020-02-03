Jim Carrey Coming To San Francisco This May For Conversation On His New Book

Jim Carrey is set to release his new book 'Memoirs & Misinformation' on May 5, 2020 and a few weeks later he'll sit down for a conversation about it at San Francisco's Sydney Goldstein Theater on Tuesday May 19th.

The actor & comedian will talk about the somewhat-autobiographical novel that delves into Hollywood, acting, agents, celebrity, romance and more.

Each ticket comes with a copy of the book and you can get tickets here.

