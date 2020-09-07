Jelly Belly's Founder Holding Treasure Hunt Where You Could Win A Candy Factory

In 2019, David Klein the founder of Bay Area-based Jelly Belly, made headlines when he launched CBD-infused jelly beans. Now Klein is hiding golden tickets that could lead you to several prizes including $5,000, or for one person...their own candy factory.

Jelly Belly founder is hiding "gold tickets" and pulling a full Willy Wonka by giving away one of his factories during a nationwide treasure hunt.https://t.co/p9lQJ8oAYt — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 7, 2020

Klein, who no longer owns Jelly Belly, announced the contest on thegoldticket.com and detailed that golden tickets are being hidden across the U.S. Here are some of the guidelines:

Each Treasure Hunt Game will have a game location and start date and cost $49.98 to play(this is the cost for the riddle).

The registered person who purchased the game play will be signed up in a private forum.

You must have a facebook account.

The day & time your treasure hunt starts, you will receive the riddle in your group.

You will be looking for a Gold Ticket in the form of a necklace with a tag that includes a code you need to use to verify your find. Winners will receive $5,000.

Each trasure hunt is limited to 1,000 participants

The California Facebook group can be found here.

The grand prize winner will get one of Klein's "Candyman Kitchens" in Florida and an all-expenses paid trip and education to a candy-making university.