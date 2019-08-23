Jeff Goldblum Will Explore The World In New Series Coming To Disney+

Lots of Disney+ news has been dropping at the D23 Expo and one show that has been announced is NatGeo's 'The World According To Jeff Goldblum,' which is set to premiere when the streaming service launches on November 12th.

What exactly is it? Well, it's a 12-episode season that features Jeff Goldblum exploring the world of things he knows a little bit about. There will be episodes about tattoos, ice cream, RVs, denim, & more. Goldblum made sure that people know he didn't do any research on these topics before filming episodes about them. He simply went in with the knowledge he'd already obtained throughout his years.

The actor will encounter experts around the subjects like Ben & Jerry themselves when it comes to ice cream, or tattoo artists at a Pitssburgh, PA tattoo shop that has a day where they exclusively give Goldblum-related tattoos to customers.

Goldblum hinted that he's already got plenty of ideas ready for a second season of the show. We look forward to catching season one first.