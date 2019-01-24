Jeff Bridges Revives The Dude In New Teaser

Jeff Bridges has alluded to being interested in a 'The Big Lebowski' sequel & now he's teased the return of his iconic character, Jeffrey Lebowski, or simply "The Dude".

Can’t be living in the past, man. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/zL2CLYhGAM — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) January 24, 2019

The teaser sees Bridges as The Dude walking into a bar, or hotel with some Bob Dylan playing in the background. It closes by teasing the date 2.3.19, which happens to be the day of the Superbowl.

So, could he be in a Superbowl commercial? Could a trailer for a 'The Big Lebowski' sequel air during the game? We'll have to wait & see.