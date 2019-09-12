'Jay And Silent Bob' Roadshow Coming To Oakland In 2020
Kevin Smith is bringing the 'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot' to the Bay Area for a special screening on Friday night January 10, 2020 at the Fox Theater in Oakland.
I’m proud to present the first of our two @jayandsilentbob Reboot theatrical release posters! Created by @wearebond artist @the_hsu, this phenomenal poster homages another recent Hollywood flick (that Reboot costar @harleyquinnsmith was also in) while calling to mind every 70’s and 80’s movie marketing campaign I ever saw while growing up! Tony hand drew everything you see here and made a masterpiece that’ll hang in my home forever! Also, we announced new dates for the #JayAndSilentBobReboot Roadshow Tour (see last 2 photos for all the cities we’re hitting)! Tickets for the new tour stops go ON SALE NEXT WEEK at the link in my bio! We’re a little over a month away from release and I can’t wait to show you to see the joint we’ve rolled for you! #KevinSmith #jayandsilentbob #movieposter #wearebond #marketing #sabanfilms #JasonMewes #posterdesign #harleyquinnsmith #poster #jaymewes #rebootroadshow
Smith is taking the 'Jay and Silent Bob Roadshow' across North America once the 'Reboot' hits theaters in October. It serves as the sequel to 2001's 'Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back'.
Come on, Silent Bob. We're going back to Hollywood! Watch the official Jay and Silent Bob Reboot trailer *Link in Bio* . . . #jayandsilentbobreboot #jayandsilentbob #kevinsmith #jasonmewes #trailer #movies
Pre-sale is Thursday Sept. 19th at 10AM with code "grammies" & general on sale begins Friday morning September 20th at 10AM. For tickets and more info head here.