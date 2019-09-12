'Jay And Silent Bob' Roadshow Coming To Oakland In 2020

Kevin Smith is bringing the 'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot' to the Bay Area for a special screening on Friday night January 10, 2020 at the Fox Theater in Oakland.

Smith is taking the 'Jay and Silent Bob Roadshow' across North America once the 'Reboot' hits theaters in October. It serves as the sequel to 2001's 'Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back'.

Pre-sale is Thursday Sept. 19th at 10AM with code "grammies" & general on sale begins Friday morning September 20th at 10AM. For tickets and more info head here.