'Jay And Silent Bob' Reboot Coming In 2019

A sequel to 2001's 'Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back' was first rumored last year when director & co-star, Kevin Smith, tweeted about a #JayAndSilentBobReboot & now it appears that the film is very real.

16 years ago, #JayAndSilentBobStrikeBack was released in theaters. And this Fall, we shoot a follow-up flick called #JayAndSilentBobReboot! pic.twitter.com/bULHxzX3aj — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 25, 2017

Per Kevin Smith, 'Reboot' will begin filming in August and it sounds like it'll be very similar to the original.

Kevin Smith’s very meta Jay and Silent Bob Reboot to begin filming in August: https://t.co/iVqmFFeEQ1 pic.twitter.com/p69lys37JA — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) May 30, 2018

In 'Jay And Silent Bob Reboot' the tag team will head back to Hollywood to stop a reboot of the original film and we'll get a film that pokes fun at sequels, reboots, and remakes.

