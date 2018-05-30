'Jay And Silent Bob' Reboot Coming In 2019

May 30, 2018
A sequel to 2001's 'Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back' was first rumored last year when director & co-star, Kevin Smith, tweeted about a #JayAndSilentBobReboot & now it appears that the film is very real.

Per Kevin Smith, 'Reboot' will begin filming in August and it sounds like it'll be very similar to the original.

In 'Jay And Silent Bob Reboot' the tag team will head back to Hollywood to stop a reboot of the original film and we'll get a film that pokes fun at sequels, reboots, and remakes.

