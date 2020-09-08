Jason Momoa Spent His Labor Day Motorcycling Around The Bay Area
He was spotted on the Bay Bridge, in Oakland, and Morgan Hill
'Game Of Thrones' star & Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, was in the Bay Area on Labor Day motorcycling around and enjoying some local eats. He shared Instagram stories of himself riding across the Bay Bridge before a stop in the East Bay.
KHAL DROGO SIGHTING: Jason Momoa was spotted riding around the Bay Area (and stopping for tacos, of course). https://t.co/0QaWwKN0S0— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 8, 2020
He hit up Tacos Oscar on 40th Street in Oakland and though the photo doesn't show him wearing a mask, on his story he noted "No mask, no service. You gotta be ready." So he did mask up before entering the spot.
Had the honor and the pleasure of making tacos for our favorite Dothraki last night! Thanks to Max @4q69 for bringing Jason into our joint! And thanks @rachelcubed for the last minute shopping chores! What a sweet human @prideofgypsies is! Y gracias a la @geekyperofreakyquesadilla for helping us in the kitchen. Stoked!
Later, Momoa made it to the South Bay where he dropped by Specialized Bicycle Components to grab a new bike.
You can ride the 1938 but you got to drop in on the vert ramp. I’ll be waiting @prideofgypsies . Endless energy and stoke. Thanks for the good times and laughs Jason. Till next time. #4qconditioning
We're glad he had a good day in the Bay.