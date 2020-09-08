Jason Momoa Spent His Labor Day Motorcycling Around The Bay Area

'Game Of Thrones' star & Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, was in the Bay Area on Labor Day motorcycling around and enjoying some local eats. He shared Instagram stories of himself riding across the Bay Bridge before a stop in the East Bay.

He hit up Tacos Oscar on 40th Street in Oakland and though the photo doesn't show him wearing a mask, on his story he noted "No mask, no service. You gotta be ready." So he did mask up before entering the spot.

Later, Momoa made it to the South Bay where he dropped by Specialized Bicycle Components to grab a new bike.

We're glad he had a good day in the Bay.