Jared Leto To Produce And Star In A Standalone 'Joker' Film

Per a report from 'Variety' a 'Joker' standalone film is in the works starring Jared Leto's iteration of the character from 'Suicide Squad'.

Leto will produce and star in the film that is currently in its eartly stages of development. A separate Joker origin film is also in the works, which will star Joaquin Phoenix.

If that's not enough Joker for you, "Suicide Squad 2" is also confirmed.

Warner Bros. has made it clear that multiple versions of the character can exist with no overlap. For more, head to Variety.