Jared Leto Orders Security To Stop Pummeling Fan At Sacramento Show

It's become customary at 30 Seconds To Mars shows for Jared Leto to urge fans to come on stage with him, especially for the track "Closer To The Edge". At their Sacramento show last night that's when an incident occurred with a fan and several members of security that prompted frontman Jared Leto to halt the show and request that security ease up.

Video of Jared Leto Orders Concert Security to Stop Pummeling Fan | TMZ

Leto asked security to stop being so aggressive and to stop escalating the situation.

He then promptly continued the set.

