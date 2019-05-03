Japan's Legendary Taishoken Ramen To Open First U.S. Location In The Bay Area

For the first time in their illustrious history legendary ramen restaurant Taishoken will open a location in the United States & it just so happens to be right here in the Bay Area. The first American outpost will open at 47 E. 4th Ave. in San Mateo later this month.

Video of Inside Tokyo&#039;s Legendary Taishoken

Known mostly for their tsukemen, a dish where noodles are served alongside dipping broth, the San Mateo location will serve the classic dish as well as traditional ramen, small plates & desserts.

While Japan's Taishoken restaurants are typically counter-service, the American one will be a full-service experience. Dinner will also include sake & wine pairings with ramen. This is just the first of several planned U.S. locations & we'll let you know when it opens.

