As Of January 1st California Pet Stores Will Be Required To Sell Rescue Animals Only

Earlier this year Governor Jerry Brown signed AB-485, a bill requiring that pet stores in the state sell live animals that exclusively come from shelters & other rescue organizations. As of January 1, 2019 California will be the first state that will no longer allow pet stores to sell live pets that come from breeders.

Governor Brown Signs AB 485 into California State Law!! WOO HOO!!! California is now the first state in the USA to require that all cats, dogs, and rabbits sold in stores come from rescue organizations, not commercial breeding facilities (aka puppy mills).



Supporters of the law are hoping this helps put a stop to puppy mills & the breeding of animals in unsafe, unsociable, and generally poor conditions.

Pet stores in the state will also be required to show proof of the agency where they got the animal. San Francisco already had bans on sales from breeders similar to this & AB-485 handles it on a statewide level.

Breeders will still be able to sell live animals independently.

