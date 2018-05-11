Janelle Monae, Billie Eilish, And More Added To Outside Lands
Outside Lands returns to Golden Gate Park August 10-12 and the festival has made some additions to the lineup.
ranger dave is tippin' on the tightrope. welcome @JanelleMonae, @billieeilish, @sabaPIVOT, and @_HoboJohnson to the #outsidelands 2018 lineup. https://t.co/d8SsYwoE3t pic.twitter.com/OO2Usg2Thm— ranger dave (@sfoutsidelands) May 11, 2018
Janelle Monae, Billie Eilish, Saba, & Hobo Johnson join a lineup that features Florence + The Machine, Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, Beck, Odesza & much more.
Another change to the lineup was made in April when Huey Lewis & The News had to cancel their tour plans due to medical reasons.
3-day passes are available here.
ranger dave gets misty-eyed seeing the #outsidelands crowds having the time of their lives.— ranger dave (@sfoutsidelands) May 9, 2018
(--: ryan mastro) pic.twitter.com/rkwRexMDBW