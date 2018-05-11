Janelle Monae, Billie Eilish, And More Added To Outside Lands

May 11, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

Categories: 
Music

Outside Lands returns to Golden Gate Park August 10-12 and the festival has made some additions to the lineup.

Janelle Monae, Billie Eilish, Saba, & Hobo Johnson join a lineup that features Florence + The Machine, Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, Beck, Odesza & much more.

Another change to the lineup was made in April when Huey Lewis & The News had to cancel their tour plans due to medical reasons.

3-day passes are available here.

Tags: 
Outside Lands
Janelle Monae

Daily Schedule

Dallas
Dallas
2:00 pm to 7:00 pm