Janelle Monae, Billie Eilish, And More Added To Outside Lands

Outside Lands returns to Golden Gate Park August 10-12 and the festival has made some additions to the lineup.

Janelle Monae, Billie Eilish, Saba, & Hobo Johnson join a lineup that features Florence + The Machine, Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, Beck, Odesza & much more.

Another change to the lineup was made in April when Huey Lewis & The News had to cancel their tour plans due to medical reasons.

3-day passes are available here.