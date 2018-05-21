Jake Gyllenhaal Set To Play The Next 'Spider-Man' Villain

We won't get the sequel to "Spiderman: Homecoming" until Fourth of July weekend of 2019, but we know who we can look forward to as the villain in the next film. Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to play a classic Spiderman villain, Mysterio, in the next installment.

Back in the early 2000s Gyllenhaal was at one time considered as a replacement for Toby Mcguire after Mcguire hurt his back while filming 'Seabiscuit'.

Myterio is known for his fishbowl-shaped helmet & for waging his brand of psychological warfare against Marvel's heroes.