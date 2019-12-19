Jackass To Return To Theaters With 'Jackass 4' In 2021

Over the summer it was reported that the cast of 'Jackass' was interested in making a fourth movie now it appears that we're definitely getting one as Paranount has set a March 5, 2021 release date for 'Jackass 4'.

‘Jackass’ Returning As Paramount Sets Release Date For New Johnny Knoxville Film https://t.co/QULyaHNnm3 pic.twitter.com/fM8kTAl3Rt — DEADLINE (@DEADLINE) December 19, 2019

The first 'Jackass' film hit theaters back in 2002 and the most recent one, 'Jackass 3D' came out back in 2009. The films grossed $335 million at the box office.

The stunt-prank series first hit MTV in 2000 and quickly became one of the network's most popular shows.

We know Johnny Knoxville is on board for the next one and it has previously been reported that Steve-O, Bam Margera, Chris Raab and much of the original cast is ready to be involved.

