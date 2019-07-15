Jack White Praises "Old Town Road," Twenty One Pilots, Greta Van Fleet And More

In a new interview with Rolling Stone about the latest Raconteurs album Jack White was asked about today's most popular music and he had a lot of kind things to say.

Jack White on the Raconteurs’ return, what it’s like to listen to old White Stripes live recordings and why he’s cool with the Black Keys https://t.co/989dazBerM pic.twitter.com/1S1EWuHEWj — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 15, 2019

White was asked what rock bands give him hope to which he responded with The Hives and The Black Keys. Notable, because White had previously called The Black Keys a "watered-down" version of The White Stripes. He also had love to give to twenty one pilots and Vampire Weekend for writing their own music adding that it's great that people still appreciate bands like that.

Fellow Michigan natives and polarizing rockers Greta Van Fleet drew praise from White in the interview as well as he lauded Greta Van Fleet for being a talented young rock band & said the longer they go on the less people will compare them to Led Zeppelin.

The most interesting aspect of the interview might've been White's appreciation for Lil Nas X's massive hit "Old Town Road" of which he said was "beautiful," and how despite its less than two-minute length radio has played it. He compared it to White Stripes breakout "Fell In Love With A Girl," which people told him radio wouldn't play to due how short it is (1 minute & 36 seconds).

The Raconteurs will play the Fox Theater in Oakland on July 23rd & 24th. For more from the interview head here.