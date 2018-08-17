Jack White Plays Free Show Friday Night For Tesla Workers At Fremont Factory

Jack White

Music

Jack White spent this week playing two big shows at the Bill Graham Civic on Wednesday & Thursday nights. The rocker has stuck around the Bay Area on Friday so that he can do something he's wanted to do for a while. He's playing a free show at Fremont's Tesla Factory to show his appreciation for the employees.

White has been a long time supporter of Tesla CEO Elon Musk & his company, dubbing Mush "The Henry Ford of the 21st Century".

Elon Musk & Jack White in Brooklyn. The big three CAN'T kill this baby. "He is the Henry Ford of the 21st century." - Jack White III #jackwhite #elonmusk #tesla #spacex

A post shared by T H I R D M A N R E C O R D S (@thirdmanrecords) on

You must have a Tesla badge to attend & as is the rule for Jack White shows these days, no phones, or photos will be permitted.

