Jack White Plays Free Show Friday Night For Tesla Workers At Fremont Factory
Jack White spent this week playing two big shows at the Bill Graham Civic on Wednesday & Thursday nights. The rocker has stuck around the Bay Area on Friday so that he can do something he's wanted to do for a while. He's playing a free show at Fremont's Tesla Factory to show his appreciation for the employees.
“It’s been a thought of mine for a few years now that I would love to do a free concert for the employees at the Fremont factory. I am a huge fanatic and supporter of everything @Tesla has been doing since day one.” - #JackWhite pic.twitter.com/x6OzJPjpEe— Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) August 17, 2018
White has been a long time supporter of Tesla CEO Elon Musk & his company, dubbing Mush "The Henry Ford of the 21st Century".
Elon Musk & Jack White in Brooklyn. The big three CAN'T kill this baby. "He is the Henry Ford of the 21st century." - Jack White III #jackwhite #elonmusk #tesla #spacex
You must have a Tesla badge to attend & as is the rule for Jack White shows these days, no phones, or photos will be permitted.
Concert venue being prepared at the @Tesla Fremont factory. Tonight Jack White is going to perform free for factory workers. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/fQd83Fgh6t— John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) August 17, 2018