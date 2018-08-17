Jack White Plays Free Show Friday Night For Tesla Workers At Fremont Factory

Jack White spent this week playing two big shows at the Bill Graham Civic on Wednesday & Thursday nights. The rocker has stuck around the Bay Area on Friday so that he can do something he's wanted to do for a while. He's playing a free show at Fremont's Tesla Factory to show his appreciation for the employees.

“It’s been a thought of mine for a few years now that I would love to do a free concert for the employees at the Fremont factory. I am a huge fanatic and supporter of everything @Tesla has been doing since day one.” - #JackWhite pic.twitter.com/x6OzJPjpEe — Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) August 17, 2018

White has been a long time supporter of Tesla CEO Elon Musk & his company, dubbing Mush "The Henry Ford of the 21st Century".

You must have a Tesla badge to attend & as is the rule for Jack White shows these days, no phones, or photos will be permitted.