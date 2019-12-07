Jack White of The Raconteurs On His No-Cell Phone Policy at Shows

December 7, 2019
Dallas
Dallas
The Raconteurs (Photo credit: K. Buscheck/ALT 105.3)
Before The Raconteurs hit the stage at ALT 105.3’s Not So Silent Night, Jack White sat down with Dallas and explained how his no cell phone policy at shows has surprisingly gone over well with fans.

WATCH THE VIDEO CLIP HERE:

