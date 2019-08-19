Jack White Leaves Baseball Game To Play A Raconteurs Show, Returns In Time To See Its Ending

On Saturday night baseball enthusiast Jack White & The Raconteurs attended the beginning of the Nationals vs. Brewers game at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. The band then left to play their show at nearby venue, The Anthem, then upon finding out the game was still going on when the show ended, they headed back to the park.

According to @Ken_Rosenthal, Jack White left this game to do his show and returned when they found out it was still going pic.twitter.com/pQtvgExCS2 — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) August 18, 2019

The game went deep into the night as the Brewers beat the Nationals 15-14 in 14 innings.

Jack has been known to make it to as many games around the country as possible and stopped by for a day game at Oracle Park in San Francisco while The Raconteurs were in the Bay Area for a pair shows at the Fox Theater in Oakland in July.

He's a legit fan of the game.