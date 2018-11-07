Jack White Dedicates "Love Interruption" To Two Women Who Were Told To Stop Kissing At His Show
Jack White shared a message this week on Instagram dedicated to two women at his recent show in Edmonton who were asked to not kiss during his concert. Allyson MacIvor mentioned in a Facebook post that an employee at the venue informed her that kissing her female friend "was not allowed here". MacIvor stated that employee pulled her away from her seat, waved her finger at disapprovingly, and said she could speak to management if she had an issue with what she was being told. Here's what White posted as a response to the incident:
This photo is a lesbian couple sharing a kiss at a Beatles concert in 1964 while the rest of the crowd screamed for the band. This is one of my favorite photos because of how beautiful the situation is; they are hiding in plain sight. Its 2018 now and two people expressing affection shouldn’t have to hide. The news that two women were stopped from kissing during my show in Edmonton really disappointed me. At the next show in Calgary I dedicated the song “love interruption” to the two women and encouraged everyone in the crowd to kiss their loved ones. Let’s promote love and acceptance wherever and whenever we can. -Jack White III
He encouraged everyone in the crowd at his next show in Calgary to kiss their loved ones as he played "Love Interruption" as a dedication to MacIvor and her friend.
The Edmonton venue where the incident took place has since said that what took place does not align with their values & that they welcome & support all members of the LGBTQ community.
------ #jackwhite #rubyamanfu #loveinterruption #thirdmanrecords #fridaytunes