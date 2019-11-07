Jack White Brought Billie Eilish To Third Man Studios To Record Live Album
Before an intimate crowd of 200 people at his Third Man Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, Jack White introduced Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas as the two recorded an acoustic live album.
Billie Eilish recently visited Jack White’s Third Man Records in Nashville to cut a live album, direct-to-acetate disc: https://t.co/A7JHRKCWgW #BillieEilish pic.twitter.com/rJTKIn4AP6— Consequence of Sound (@consequence) November 7, 2019
White said of Billie Eilish as "someone we really love, and we think is really innovative and inspiring.” During her set Eilish credited White with inspiring a generation to do what they want.
Thank you @billieeilish and @finneas for the amazing intimate show in the Blue Room tonight. Fans, this was recorded direct-to-acetate and will be available on LP via #ThirdManRecords retail locations only (Nashville and Detroit) next month. Stay tuned... #billieeilish
The 11-song set included performances of songs like "Ocean Eyes," "Bury A Friend," and "bad guy". It'll be exclusively available next month as a direct-to-acetate disc at Third Man Record stores in Nashville & Detroit