Jack White And Jack Black's Collaboration Will Be Out On Black Friday
This past summer Jack Black & Kyle Gass' Tenacious D teased a "legendary collaboration" with Jack White. We now know that the 'Jack Gray' 2-track EP will be released on November 29th - Black Friday.
The time has come! Tenacious D Blue Series 7” produced by the one and only @officialjackwhitelive - out Record Store Day / Black Friday! Link in bio.
In August Tenacious D dropped by White's Third man Studios in Nashville to record the two songs for Third Man's Blue Series. The two songs will be called "Don't Blow It" & "Kage". Here's a video chronicling The D's time with Jack White:
It'll be available as a 7-inch at record stores on Black Friday and those who can get to Third Man shops in nashville & Detroit can get it in a special tri-colored pressing.