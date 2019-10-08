Jack White And Jack Black's Collaboration Will Be Out On Black Friday

This past summer Jack Black & Kyle Gass' Tenacious D teased a "legendary collaboration" with Jack White. We now know that the 'Jack Gray' 2-track EP will be released on November 29th - Black Friday.

In August Tenacious D dropped by White's Third man Studios in Nashville to record the two songs for Third Man's Blue Series. The two songs will be called "Don't Blow It" & "Kage". Here's a video chronicling The D's time with Jack White:

Video of Jack Gray

It'll be available as a 7-inch at record stores on Black Friday and those who can get to Third Man shops in nashville & Detroit can get it in a special tri-colored pressing.